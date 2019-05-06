  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Indiana County, Local TV, Phone Scam, Pittsburgh News, Smicksburg


SMICKSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police say an Indiana County woman lost thousands of dollars in a phone scam.

According to police, a male suspect called the 78-year-old Smicksburg, Pa., woman Wednesday and claimed to be an attorney requesting bail money for the woman’s grandson.

The woman fell for the scam and sent $13,000 in cash to an address in New York City.

State Police say this is a common scam with criminals continuing to target vulnerable community members.

For more information on identify common scams, visit attorneygeneral.gov/.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s