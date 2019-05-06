Comments
SMICKSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police say an Indiana County woman lost thousands of dollars in a phone scam.
According to police, a male suspect called the 78-year-old Smicksburg, Pa., woman Wednesday and claimed to be an attorney requesting bail money for the woman’s grandson.
The woman fell for the scam and sent $13,000 in cash to an address in New York City.
State Police say this is a common scam with criminals continuing to target vulnerable community members.
For more information on identify common scams, visit attorneygeneral.gov/.