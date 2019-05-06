PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Students at Greenfield Elementary School carried out memorial benches onto their school grounds Monday morning in honor of the 11 victims, the survivors and the first responders from October’s shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

The students, along with police officers, community leaders and family members of the victims, paid tribute by planting fruit trees in memory of the victims.

“It’s overwhelming, and it’s important that they continue to think about us,” said Sharyn Stein, who is the widow of Daniel Stein.

Sharyn said this small gesture means so much after she lost her husband six months ago.

“The sun is shining on us and on them,” said Stein at the ceremony.

Joined by her friends from the New Light Congregation, Stein said she’s in awe of the way the school taught the young students about what happened in Squirrel Hill.

Barbara Caplan and Stephen Cohen, co-presidents of New Light Congregation, said Monday’s ceremony is an important step for healing.

“And they were so understanding and they’ve done a good job of telling them what it is and what it means, and I think they all got the message,” said Caplan.

“The Fruitful Tree Planting Foundation” and Cem Akin donated the fruit trees to represent “new life.”

“It’s something we want to do here, not only for the community, but for the kids, so they understand a little bit about what happened,” said Principal Eric Rosenthall, of Greenfield School.

Rosenthall said a vandal ruined the students’ garden about one week before the synagogue shooting. Security cameras captured the suspect, but he hid his face. No arrests have been made.

“We had a vandal come through and destroy all the benches. They had to be replaced and pulled all 40 trees out. We were able to replant 37 of them,” said Rosenthall.

Rosenthall said now the work at the garden carries with it a new meaning.

“My husband subbed here, so that was another important… another meaningful thing,” said Stein.

Rosenthall said that Stein subbed across the school district for eight years, and he’s proud to honor him and the other victims in this way.