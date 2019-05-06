



GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — A single-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County on Sunday night has left two people dead and a third person injured.

Westmoreland County authorities say the crash on Baughman Hollow Road in Hempfield Township was reported around 8:30 p.m.

They say the car driven by 33-year-old Marc Delissio, of Penn Township, went off the road, struck multiple trees and then overturned. He died instantly. Delissio’s passenger, 22-year-old Kirstin Kerrigan, of Arona Borough, was taken to Excela Westmoreland’s emergency room, but later died from her injuries.

The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office says both died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Authorities say another female passenger was injured and flown to a hospital in critical condition, but her name was not disclosed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state police.

Authorities say it did not appear that any other vehicle were involved in the accident.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash.

