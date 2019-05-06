  • KDKA TVOn Air

LIGONIER (KDKA) — The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office has been called to a crash in Ligonier this morning.

The crash happened along Route 711 near Robb Road in St. Clair Township. It has

The single-vehicle crash was first reported around 8 a.m.

Emergency officials say one person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. That’s person’s condition has not been released.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.

Route 711 has been closed in both directions.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

