LIGONIER (KDKA) — The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office has been called to a crash in Ligonier this morning.
The crash happened along Route 711 near Robb Road in St. Clair Township.
The single-vehicle crash was first reported around 8 a.m.
RT-711 is closed in both directions due to this very serious accident in Ligonier. Look for updates on @KDKA. https://t.co/88JinbyT2s https://t.co/tczyHB8J1W
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) May 6, 2019
Emergency officials say one person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. That’s person’s condition has not been released.
Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.
Route 711 has been closed in both directions.
