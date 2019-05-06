Filed Under:Fallen Officer, Fraternal Order Of Police, Harrisburg, New Castle, New Castle Police


HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Police from around Pennsylvania are honoring four members of law enforcement who died or were killed on duty last year.

Monday’s ceremony in the Forum auditorium across the street from the state Capitol was attended by Gov. Tom Wolf, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, House Speaker Mike Turzai and other top state officials.

The Fraternal Order of Police’s annual memorial ceremony honored Philadelphia police Officer Raymond Diaz Jr., Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill, New Castle police Sgt. Brian Scott Cuscino and York City police Officer Alex Sable.

Officials say Diaz died of complications from a car accident, Sable went into cardiac arrest during a training exercise and Cuscino suffered a heart attack during a mandatory physical fitness program.

Hill was killed by friendly fire during a shootout with a suspect.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s