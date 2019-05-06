  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Person, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, William Wielock


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police in Pittsburgh located a missing man last seen in Carrick.

In a post to Facebook, officials say they have located William Wielock.

Wielock was last seen at approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday morning in Carrick.

He is described as 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes.

Photo Credit: (Facebook/Pittsburgh Bureau of Police)

Weilock was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with blue jeans.

According to authorities, he is need of medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Missing Persons Detectives at 412-323-7141.

