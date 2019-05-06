Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police in Pittsburgh located a missing man last seen in Carrick.
In a post to Facebook, officials say they have located William Wielock.
Wielock was last seen at approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday morning in Carrick.
He is described as 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes.
Weilock was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with blue jeans.
According to authorities, he is need of medication.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Missing Persons Detectives at 412-323-7141.