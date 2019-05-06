



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is plenty of sunshine today to start the work week.

Many may even get a case of the Monday Morning Flu that’s going around, especially with the 20,000-plus that took part in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon this weekend.

The work week isn’t looking to active at this point.

We have a cold front that pushes in from the north on Tuesday and brings us a chance for rain. Model data is showing hardly any rain coming from this system; however, and KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is maintaining only a 30% rain chance for the day on Tuesday.

Wednesday sees the return of the cold front as a warm/stationary front. The front is expected to be draped right on top of Pittsburgh during the afternoon. This is also the time a mid-level disturbance will slide along the boundary.

This will bring a rain, and perhaps, a weak storm chance to the area. It’s also the start of several decent shots of rain for the middle of the week.

Smiley has Thursday’s rain chance at 60% and Friday’s rain chance also at 60%. Thursday’s high temperature will probably be the hottest of the week with highs just shy of 80 degrees in the forecast.

Saturday may be the coolest day of the week with highs just in the mid-60s, and morning lows falling into the 30s for many spots.

