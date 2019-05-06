PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sheetz is rolling out its first-ever craft beer at select locations across Pennsylvania.
The convenience store chain is partnering with Rusty Rail Brewing Company for “Project Coffee Hopz,” a limited-edition coffee bean IPA.
The beer is brewed with Sheetz Brothers Sumatra coffee beans.
It will be available for a limited time at 55 Sheetz locations.
The beer will first be made available at a launch party on May 16. The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the store’s Bethel Park location on Library Road.
Four-packs of Project Coffee Hopz will be for sale starting May 21. Sheetz says the beer will be available while supplies lasts and will not be restocked once sold out.
The beer will be available at the following Sheetz locations in Allegheny County:
- 4599 Library Rd., Bethel Park, PA
- 9002 University Blvd., Moon Township, PA
- 1002 California Ave., Natrona Heights, PA
- 211 Mt. Nebo Rd., Pittsburgh, PA
- 2615 Nicholson Rd., Sewickley, PA
It will also be sold at Sheetz locations in Altoona, Canonsburg, Erie, Grove City, Harrisburg, Johnstown, Lancaster, Mercer and State College.