



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Teachers give it their all every day to help educate the next generation. During Teacher Appreciation Week businesses offer discounts and even completely free meals to teachers to show their appreciation.

In 2019, Teacher Appreciation Week is May 6-10 but the main celebration is on Teachers Appreciation Day, which is Tuesday, May 7.

Food Discounts:

Bruegger’s Bagels is offering a free medium cup of coffee with any purchase all week. Valid school ID is required.

Teachers: Here’s a little reward for all you do! Get a free medium coffee with any purchase this week at participating bakeries, in honor of #TeacherAppreciationWeek. pic.twitter.com/v4BR2mfNAz — Bruegger’s (@Brueggers) May 6, 2019

Chick-fil-A Robinson will celebrate Teacher Appreciation Day on May 7 from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. where all teachers will receive a free Chick-fil-A Biscuit. This offer is only valid at the Chick-fil-A in Robinson.

Chick-fil-A South Hills is also celebrating teachers in the South Hills by accepting nominations from students for “an awesome teacher.” Chick-fil-A will send the teacher a surprise coupon.

Chick-fil-A McKnight Road is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Day on May 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. where teachers with a valid school ID can receive a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich. This offer is only valid at the Chick-fil-A McKnight Road.

Chipotle is offering a buy one, get one for all entrees on May 7 from 3 p.m. to close. A valid school ID is required.

McDonald’s is not offering a nationwide deal for educators, however, RetailMeNot is reporting that some McDonald’s location are offering a free 6-piece chicken McNugget meal to those with a valid ID.

OTHER DEALS:

Adobe offers teachers 80% off products all year long.

Amazon offers teachers that have an .edu email adress an Amazon Student membership for free for six months.

Apple offers discounts throughout the year for students via the Education Store.

Barnes & Noble offers educators discounts year-round. Teachers can save up to 25% on Educator Apprecation Days, along with other deals.

Costco is offering an exclusive teacher online-only discount where teachers can purchase a membership and receive $60 in savings.