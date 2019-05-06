PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A couple of familiar faces will be on the bench for a bitter rival next season.

Former Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Michel Therrien and assistant Mike Yeo have joined the Philadelphia Flyers coaching staff.

OFFICIAL: The #Flyers have hired Michel Therrien and Mike Yeo to serve as assistant coaches on head coach Alain Vigneault's staff. https://t.co/FvlskNwWR3 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) May 6, 2019

The duo will serve as assistants under head coach Alain Vigneault, who is a former head coach of the New York Rangers.

Both Therrien and Yeo were formerly head coaches of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. Therrien became the head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins from December 2005 to February 2009, leading the team to a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2008 against the Detroit Red Wings. Therrien had two head coaching stints with the Montreal Canadiens. The first was in 2000, when he replaced Alain Vigneault as head coach in the middle of the season. The second stint was from June 2012 to February 2017.

Mike Yeo was an assisant under Therrien with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Yeo stayed with the Pens until his appointment as the Minnesota Wild head coach in 2011. He would last in Minnesota until his firing in 2016. Yeo then became the head coach of the St. Louis Blues from 2016 through the first 19 games of the 2018 season when he was fired again.