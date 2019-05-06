PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins will be staying put for at least another decade.
The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority annoucned a joint agreement in principal on Monday to keep the AHL franchise in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
“The Pittsburgh Penguins are excited to extend our long-term partnership with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the many fans and community partners who have made it such a success,” said David Morehouse, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Penguins. “We especially want to thank Senator John Yudichak and Authority Chairman Gary Zingaretti for their leadership and support. As we like to say in Pittsburgh, this is a ‘Great Day For Hockey.’”
“The iconic and historic Pittsburgh Penguins hockey franchise will continue its long partnership with Luzerne County in delivering high quality AHL hockey to the fans of Northeastern Pennsylvania, said Pennsylvania State Senator John Yudichak.” I am grateful for the relationships we have been able to forge with the Penguins executive team in Pittsburgh, and here locally, that clearly made these complex, but fair negotiations beneficial to both the Penguins and the taxpayers of Luzerne County.”
The WBS Penguins have been in the area since 1999, playing at the Mohegan Sun Arena.