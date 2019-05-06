  • KDKA TVOn Air

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing almost $1,000 worth of merchandise from an area Walmart.

Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County say an unidentified male allegedly walked out of a White Township Walmart with a shopping cart full of merchandise that he didn’t pay for.

Photo Credit: (Pennsylvania State Police)

The incident occurred at 5:43 a.m. on May 2 when the suspect entered the store and proceeded to fill his shopping cart with approximately 60 items.

Investigators say the suspect then pushed the cart out of the store without paying. He fled the scene in a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pick-up truck, according to authorities.

The suspect got away with merchandise totaling $987.97.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Indiana County at 724-547-1960.

