Filed Under:Allegheny County Health Department, Local TV, Measles, MMR Vaccine, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department will operate a measles vaccination clinic in Homewood on Wednesday.

It will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Homewood-Brushton YMCA on Bennett Street.

RELATED STORIES:

There will be a limited supply of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine available. They will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis and those wishing to be vaccinated will be required to sign an intake form, as well as a consent form, prior to reeving the vaccine.

Vaccination will be free.

The county says there is no risk in getting an additional dose of the MMR vaccine for those have already received it.

If residents are unable to make it to the clinic on May 8, the health department recommends that any person due for a measles vaccination schedule an appointment to get vaccinated through their medical provider or to the department’s immunization clinic located on the fourth floor of 425 First Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s