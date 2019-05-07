PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department will operate a measles vaccination clinic in Homewood on Wednesday.
It will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Homewood-Brushton YMCA on Bennett Street.
RELATED STORIES:
- Allegheny County Health Dept. Warns Of Additional Locations For Potential Measles Exposures
- Local Urgent Care Clinics Seeing Spike In Calls Following Confirmed Cases Of Measles
- Allegheny Co. Now Has 5 Confirmed Cases Of Measles, Officials Recommend Checking Immunity Status
- Measles Outbreak Confirmed In Allegheny County With Potential Exposure Reported At Pittsburgh International Airport
- Local Doctors Flooded With Calls Following Measles Diagnosis In Pittsburgh
- Health Department: Allegheny Co. Resident Diagnosed With Measles
- More related stories
There will be a limited supply of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine available. They will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis and those wishing to be vaccinated will be required to sign an intake form, as well as a consent form, prior to reeving the vaccine.
Vaccination will be free.
The county says there is no risk in getting an additional dose of the MMR vaccine for those have already received it.
If residents are unable to make it to the clinic on May 8, the health department recommends that any person due for a measles vaccination schedule an appointment to get vaccinated through their medical provider or to the department’s immunization clinic located on the fourth floor of 425 First Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh.