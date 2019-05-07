Filed Under:Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Coraopolis, K-9 Ranger, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Police K-9, Robinson Township

CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) — An Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office K-9 is being credited with helping to save a young man who threatened to take his own life.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began around 8 a.m. when they were called by Robinson Township Police to assist in the search.

Officials say the young man they were looking for was involved in a domestic dispute and was threatening suicide. They believed he may have had a knife, hammer and needles in his possession.

Sheriff Deputy Jeffrey Belback and his partner K-9 Ranger were called in, and tracked the man to a home on Forest Grove Road in Coraopolis. Officials say they found him underneath a deck in a backyard.

(Source: Allegheny County Sherriff’s Office)

He was taken into custody, and found to have needles on him.

Allegheny County Sheriff William Mullen is applauding K-9 Ranger for helping to track the young man down. He says the dog has become “an incredibly valuable asset to the county, state and national agencies.”

