



SHIPPINGPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Emergency officials will be conducting a test today in Beaver County, and they are advising the public to not be alarmed.

The sirens near the Beaver Valley Nuclear Power Station will sound at 9 a.m. for a test.

The alarms signal to residents that they need to tune into their radio and television for Emergency Alert instructions. However, today is only a test.

The Times Online reports that the county is testing all 118 emergency sirens that are in a 10-mile radius of the power station.

The test will last for three minutes. The Times Online reports that the sirens have various signals, but for this test a steady tone will sound.

Testing of the emergency system is required by the federal government. Officials will be observing the test.

