PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A convicted felon has been sentenced to time in prison for bringing a gun to the Monroeville Mall.

The Department of Justice says on Dec. 26, 2017, Monroeville Mall security guards saw 24-year-old Christian Erik Ralph, of Pittsburgh, standing near one of the mall’s stores and noticed he was in possession of a handgun.

One of the guards asked Ralph if he had a conceal/carry permit for the gun, but Ralph ignored the guard and started to walk away.

The Monroeville Police Department was contacted and provided with a description of Ralph.

Police found Ralph near one of the mall’s entrances and approached him. After Ralph admitted he was armed, officers placed him under arrest.

Ralph had been convicted of carrying a firearm without a license and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in 2016, which means Ralph is prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal law.

The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that Ralph had been sentenced to three years and one month in prison and three years’ supervised release on his conviction of being a felon in possession of a handgun.