



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On the heels of his massive show in the Twin Cities, Garth Brooks is on his way to Pittsburgh.

The concert is Saturday, May 18.

“This is the single biggest event Heinz Field has ever hosted,” Heinz Field Communications Director Nick Sero said, “and it’s going to be one of the single biggest events Pittsburgh has ever seen.”

Last night on his Facebook page, Brooks introduced his opening act for the Pittsburgh concert, Midland.

In the video, he tells the guys in the band, “Pittsburgh’s coming up, and I’m telling you right now, man, I don’t know if you guys ever played it, but it’s a honky tonk. It just is, man. Pittsburgh’s just hardworking guys.”

Brooks’ music spans three decades and so does his crowd, so Alco Parking is looking forward to next Saturday night.

“We expect it will be a good family crowd. We think it will be a good time for everyone,” Alco’s Ralph Reetz said. “We don’t anticipate any real problems like you have with Chesney.”

Nonetheless, they will pass out garbage bags as the fans arrive and there will be plenty of security on hand.

As Garth talks to the guys of Midland on his Facebook video, he explained that people get the artist and the music confused. He says it’s the songs that bring them to the concerts.

“That’s why they’ll come to Pittsburgh, and they sing along. For that moment, for some reason, it brings them that wonderful feeling that the music brought them the first time they heard it,” he said.

“Fans are literally traveling in from every state in the country. Half of the stadium is [coming in] from 150 miles away,” Sero said.

While that speaks to Brooks’ drawing power, it also means there are going to be a lot of people coming to the concert who are unfamiliar with Heinz Field, the policies (like clear bags), and procedures.

“Be prepared for a little longer lines before the show starts,” Sero said.

The North Shore parking lots will open at 2 p.m. Saturday. The lots near Heinz Field will be pre-sold parking and more spaces were made available Tuesday.

A bit farther from the stadium, the lots will be open to cash parking at $30 and $40 a space.

Brooks’ wife, Trisha Yearwood, will be continuing her pre-concert tailgate parties in Pittsburgh. Yearwood, who does a cooking show, demonstrates tailgating recipes.

“It’s $65 [for] all-you-can-eat of her crazy inventions and two drink tickets. And there might be a special visitor who may drop by,” Sero said.

Try to act surprised.

The Heinz Field gates will swing open at 5 p.m. and the music start at 7 p.m. Alco employees and Pittsburgh Police will sweep through the parking lots once the music starts to make sure everyone either goes into the concert or leaves the parking lot.

Sero says you will want to get in line and into the stadium with plenty of time because on this tour, Brooks has been known to be on stage for the first downbeat of the music.

On his Facebook video, Brooks looked into the camera and reminded Pittsburgh fans, “Remember wear all the black and gold, black and yella you can muster up. It’s going to be a fun weekend.”

Eleven days and counting.