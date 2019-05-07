PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An incredible photo is going viral of two Pittsburgh Marathon runners finishing the final mile hand-in-hand.

Betsy Magovern and Daniel Heckert had finished the half marathon and made their way to the cheer station to provide motivation for those finishing the 26.2 mile race in the home stretch, the 25-mile mark.

“I just ran over to grab my phone as they were coming,” Heckert said, a Steel City Road Runners coach. “They started holding hands right before they got to the mile 25 cheer station. I just wanted to capture the moment that showed these two ladies were going to finish the same race that winner did.”

It was Betsy Magovern’s foresight that led to this heartwarming moment going viral on Facebook.

“The ones that are coming in later need us the most,” Magovern said, a runner with experience both running the race and supporting those at the cheer stations. “We saw the sweep car coming, but sure enough, we see these two ladies trotting along, holding hands and I told Dan, ‘We need to snap a picture of this, this is what the marathon is all about.'”

In talking with the ladies, Magovern and Heckert learned that Laura Mazur of New Bremen, Ohio and Jessica Robertson of Braddock were not friends or acquaintances prior to the race. However, they bonded over their desire to finish the race.

“These two meeting on the course and forming a friendship is what the running community is all about,” Heckert said. “It isn’t about finishing first, it’s about helping each and every person change their lives for the better.”

According to Heckert, this was Mazur’s 12th marathon and Robertson’s first and they didn’t meet until mile 14.

“Regardless of our background, we all cross that start line. We all have put the time and the miles in,” he said.

When runners get to the home stretch of the Pittsburgh Marathon, there’s an excitement that comes with being so close to finish the race, but some need that extra push.

“What impressed me most was their spirit at mile 25,” Magovern said. “They were in good spirits and good cheer. There’s a lot of raw emotion at mile 25, that’s why it’s helpful to have a cheer station there.”

Heckert believes that it’s not about celebrating where you finish, but that you finished.

“We often celebrate the winners, but not often does the public get to hear the stories of those at the end,” he said. “Ultimately, when we finish, we get to collectively embrace the joy.”