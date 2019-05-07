  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Concussions, Football Concussions, Football Injuries, NFL, NFL Concussion Fund, NFL Concussions, NFL Offseason

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A claims administrator for the NFL concussion fund says it has paid out $485 million since its start in 2017.

But some retired players’ lawyers at a court hearing Tuesday in Philadelphia say there aren’t enough doctors in the approved network to diagnose dementia cases.

They oppose a rule to require players to be evaluated by doctors within 150 miles of home to prevent “doctor shopping.”

Fund administrator Orran Brown says many ex-players flocked to four doctors now dismissed from the program who had “high-volume” traffic and some suspect findings.

Lawyer Gene Locks asked Senior U.S. District Judge Anita Brody not to impose the rule. He says it’s important that retired players get to choose their own doctors.

The fund is expected to pay out more than $1 billion over 65 years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s