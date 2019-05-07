  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Death Investigation, Ohio, Ohio News

CARROLLTON, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff says the parents of a 14-year-old boy whose body was found in a shallow grave in Ohio aren’t suspects in his death and he’s advising people not to make assumptions.

Investigators found Jonathan Minard’s body April 19 at a Washington Township farm, roughly 90 miles southeast of Cleveland. The Dellroy teen was reported missing April 14.

The Repository in Canton reports Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams recently posted a statement on his office’s Facebook page saying Jonathan’s parents “had no involvement with this tragic outcome.” He warns making assumptions and starting rumors can affect people’s lives and “severely impact” the investigation.

Williams has said some social media postings appeared to blame the parents.

He says findings will be released when the investigation is completed.

