



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Robert Morris has tabbed Apollo native Chris King as the university’s next Vice President and Director of Athletics.

King takes over after most recently serving as athletic director at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. King won the NACDA Under Armour Division I-AAA Athletic Director of the Year Award in 2018.

King graduated from Robert Morris in 1994 with a degree in Sport Management.

Chris King: “I always knew I’d get back to (western Pennsylvania). It’s an incredible region. I know the King family is excited. It’s an incredible sports town … RMU is at a much different level athletically than when I was last here.”#ColonialPride🔵⚪️🔴 — RMU Athletics (@RMUAthletics) May 7, 2019

King is a member of the RMU Sport Management Advisory Board and is also a member of the Robert Morris Sport Management Hall of Fame.

Chris King: “@DrChrisHoward, I am forever grateful for this opportunity. I want to thank everyone for coming out and look forward to meeting all of you. I want to elevate this athletic program to another level.”#ColonialPride🔵⚪️🔴 — RMU Athletics (@RMUAthletics) May 7, 2019

King takes over the athletic department as the school is set to unveil the new UPMC Events Center this Fall.