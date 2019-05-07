Filed Under:Beaver County, Community College Of Beaver County, Heinz Field, Job Fair, Military, Shell Chemicals, Shell Polymers


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good news for military veterans on the job hunt: Shell Polymers and the Community College of Beaver County are hosting a career workshop today.

Shell Polymers is hosting the job fair from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Heinz Field.

Then, later on, the company is hosting a career workshop for veterans and active military members.

That event is scheduled from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Community College of Beaver County Student Services Center.

The event is open to those with experience in technical fields.

For more information on jobs with Shell, visit their website at this link.

