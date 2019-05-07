PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good news for military veterans on the job hunt: Shell Polymers and the Community College of Beaver County are hosting a career workshop today.
Shell Polymers is hosting the job fair from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Heinz Field.
Then, later on, the company is hosting a career workshop for veterans and active military members.
That event is scheduled from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Community College of Beaver County Student Services Center.
The event is open to those with experience in technical fields.
