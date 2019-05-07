



PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (CBSMiami/CBS Local) — What started as a routine traffic stop ended up being one of those ‘only in Florida’ stories.

It began when Charlotte County deputies pulled over Michael Clemons, 22, and Ariel Machan-Le Quire, 25, for running a stop sign.

The couple told the deputies they had just been collecting frogs and snakes from under an overpass. When the deputies asked if they could search the bags in the truck, Clemons gave them permission.

The deputies found 41 3-stripe turtles in one bag, according to the sheriff’s office.

When they asked Machan-Le Quire if she had anything else on her, she reportedly pulled a foot long live alligator from her yoga pants.

Florida Fish and Wildlife confiscated the reptiles and released them back into the wild.

Both Clemons and Machan-Le Quire were cited for possession of the reptiles and bag limit.