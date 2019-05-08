PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department hosted a measles vaccination clinic in Homewood today.
Anyone between the ages of 1 and 61, who never received a vaccination could visit the Homewood-Brushton YMCA on Bennett Street, from noon to 4 p.m. today to get the shot.
The vaccination is free.
There is no risk in getting a second vaccination if you aren’t sure if you’ve ever had one.
Any residents who were unable to make it to the clinic, the Health Department recommends that any person due for a measles vaccination schedule an appointment to get vaccinated through their medical provider or to the department’s Immunization Clinic located on the fourth floor of 425 First Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Stay with KDKA for John Shumway’s full report on this story.