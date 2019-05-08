  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
By John Shumway
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, John Shumway, Local TV, Measles, MMR Vaccine, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department hosted a measles vaccination clinic in Homewood today.

Anyone between the ages of 1 and 61, who never received a vaccination could visit the Homewood-Brushton YMCA on Bennett Street, from noon to 4 p.m. today to get the shot.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The vaccination is free.

There is no risk in getting a second vaccination if you aren’t sure if you’ve ever had one.

RELATED STORIES:

Any residents who were unable to make it to the clinic, the Health Department recommends that any person due for a measles vaccination schedule an appointment to get vaccinated through their medical provider or to the department’s Immunization Clinic located on the fourth floor of 425 First Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Stay with KDKA for John Shumway’s full report on this story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s