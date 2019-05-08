PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking to try the top bakeries around?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. Five Points Artisan Bakeshop
Topping the list is Five Points Artisan Bakeshop. Located at 6520 Wilkins Ave. in Squirrel Hill North, the bakery, which offers desserts and more, is the highest rated bakery in Pittsburgh, boasting five stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp.
2. Bella Christie’s & Lil Z’s Sweet Boutique
Next up is Lower Lawrenceville’s Bella Christie’s & Lil Z’s Sweet Boutique, situated at 3511 Butler St. With 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers desserts, doughnuts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Pitaland
Pitaland, a bakery and cafe in Brookline, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 102 Yelp reviews. Head over to 620 Brookline Blvd. to see for yourself.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.