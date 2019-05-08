  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking to try the top bakeries around?

Bella Christie’s & Lil Z’s Sweet Boutique. | Photo: Alison A./Yelp

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Five Points Artisan Bakeshop

Photo: jack m./Yelp

Topping the list is Five Points Artisan Bakeshop. Located at 6520 Wilkins Ave. in Squirrel Hill North, the bakery, which offers desserts and more, is the highest rated bakery in Pittsburgh, boasting five stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bella Christie’s & Lil Z’s Sweet Boutique

Photo: funtime p./Yelp

Next up is Lower Lawrenceville’s Bella Christie’s & Lil Z’s Sweet Boutique, situated at 3511 Butler St. With 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers desserts, doughnuts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Pitaland

Photo: kanchan b./Yelp

Pitaland, a bakery and cafe in Brookline, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 102 Yelp reviews. Head over to 620 Brookline Blvd. to see for yourself.

