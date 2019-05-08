PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man accused of molesting a young boy while babysitting him last year is going to prison after pleading guilty to rape charges.
Dylan McKinney, of Shaler Township, pleaded guilty to charges of rape of a child and corruption of a minor Wednesday morning in court.
A judge then sentenced him to eight to 16 years in jail.
Investigators say McKinney was watching the 5-year-old boy in Ross Township in May of last year when the alleged rape happened.
The victim’s parents hired McKinney through the online babysitting service called SitterCity.com.
Police said once they took McKinney into custody last year, he admitted to the incident, also indicating he has allegedly been sexually assaulting young children for years.
