Filed Under:Etna, Fire, Hafner Avenue, Local TV


ETNA (KDKA) – Emergency responders were called to the scene of a fire in Etna.

Firefighters responded to the scene of a fire in a commercial building located at 100 Hafner Avenue at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The fire has since been upgraded to a four-alarm fire where heavy smoke has been seen pouring out of the building.

According to the STORExpress Etna website, their address is 100 Hafner Avenue.

In early March, crews battled a two-alarm warehouse fire on Bridge Street.

