ETNA (KDKA) – Emergency responders were called to the scene of a fire in Etna.
Firefighters responded to the scene of a fire in a commercial building located at 100 Hafner Avenue at approximately 2:30 p.m.
The fire has since been upgraded to a four-alarm fire where heavy smoke has been seen pouring out of the building.
Etna: 2-alarm commercial structure fire – 400 block of Butler Street. Responders are at the scene.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) May 8, 2019
According to the STORExpress Etna website, their address is 100 Hafner Avenue.
In early March, crews battled a two-alarm warehouse fire on Bridge Street.
