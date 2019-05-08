



LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) – Military members and their family can visit Idlewild & SoakZone for free Memorial Day weekend.

The amusement park located in Ligonier is celebrating Memorial Day by honoring current and past military members and their families.

According to the parks website, military members and up to three immediate family members can receive free admission at the park on May 25-27.

Idlewild is planning a Memorial Day Salute which includes a Civil War re-enactment from Carpenter’s Battery, a recreated Civil War encampment and artillery demonstrations.

Active, retired and military veterans are also able to visit the amusement park for free on July 1-5.

According to TribLive, military members can recieve a free lunch as well, courtsey of Veteran X, a peer-support program.

The amusement park and water park located in the Laurel Highlands is also offering an all new military season pass. Qualifying military members can receive a season pass for only $49.99.

Military members can also receive discounts at the gate any day during the operating season for a discounted price of $34.99.

Idlewild and SoakZone opens for weekend operation beginning on May 18, and will open for daily operation beginning on May 31.