PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A contractor working in the City of Duquesne struck a gas line causing a “major gas leak”, forcing officials to evacuate RIDC Park.
The City of Duquesne Police Department posted to Facebook saying that the gas line was struck at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Polcie say the gas line was struck near South Linden Street, causing a “major has leak.”
Buildings in the immediate area and South Lindten Street remains closed between Grant Avenue and Center Street.
Emegency responders are on the scene as well as crews from People’s Gas.
