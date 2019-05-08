



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County District Attorney says police are close to making an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened outside the Monroeville Mall.

The incident happened on April 12.

Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said at the time that police received reports of a disturbance at the mall involving at least two groups of African-American males. There were at least four or five individuals in each group.

According to Cole, there was an altercation inside the mall before the two groups went outside into the parking lot near the Macy’s Backstage.

Once they got outside, one individual fired at least 10 rounds back in toward the mall.

No one was hurt.

The mall went into lockdown while officers investigated and determined no other persons of interest were in the mall.

Police have been analyzing surveillance video.

“Between Monroeville, the mall, our cameras, we know who’s responsible, so we’ll take care of that shortly,” District Attorney Stephen Zappala said Wednesday. “We know where they’re from. We understand why they did what they did.”

Zappala says they’re still trying to determine everyone’s role in the shooting.