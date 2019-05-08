Filed Under:Indiana County, Indiana News, Local TV, Missing Teen, Pittsburgh News


INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing teenager in Indiana County.

Police say 17-year-old Natasha M. Urso, of Indiana, Pa., was last seen around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Natasha Urso (Photo Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police)

There are no signs of foul play, but her family has reported her missing.

Urso is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 125 pounds. She has long, straight brown hair and hazel eyes. She’s believed to be wearing a white-colored shirt and blue jeans.

Police say Urso is known to frequent Chevy Chase Heights in White Township and the Sheetz on Philadelphia Street in Indiana Borough.

Anyone who sees Urso or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s