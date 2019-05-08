Comments
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing teenager in Indiana County.
Police say 17-year-old Natasha M. Urso, of Indiana, Pa., was last seen around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
There are no signs of foul play, but her family has reported her missing.
Urso is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 125 pounds. She has long, straight brown hair and hazel eyes. She’s believed to be wearing a white-colored shirt and blue jeans.
Police say Urso is known to frequent Chevy Chase Heights in White Township and the Sheetz on Philadelphia Street in Indiana Borough.
Anyone who sees Urso or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.