



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another specialty store just opened in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

Selling more than 100 different varieties of premium beef jerky, Beef Jerky Outlet is the newest destination in the Strip District.

The store located on 18th Street opened in late April but is planning a grand opening celebration for early June.

In addition to jerky, the store also sells exotic meats including kangaroo, alligator, venison and elk.

“It’s been an adventure, and we can’t wait to share the beef jerky experience with everyone in Pittsburgh,” said Doug Young who owns the store with his brother Rick Young. “This is such a fun store where you get to try it before you buy it! We’ve got everything from your regular beef jerky to kangaroo and alligator.”

Beef Jerky Outlet may be known for their meats, but also sells popcorn, candy, jellies, jams sauces and spices.

The new store even has dog treats available for pets.

There are only two Beef Jerky Outlet locations in the western Pennsylvania region, the Strip District and Tanger Outlets in Washington, Pa.

To view more of what the store has to offer and to order online, visit their website.