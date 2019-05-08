  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ray Petelin
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A three-day streak of dry weather has been hard to come by in 2019.

In fact, the last three days were the only streak of the sort, so far this year. A four-day streak, though, is unlikely.

A frontal system will push warmer, more humid air into the area. This will be available to fuel showers and thunderstorms. These start to scatter around the area Thursday afternoon and become more widespread Thursday evening into Friday.

Once a cold front sweeps the moisture aside Friday evening, we’ll see a cooler, drier set up take us into the start of the weekend. So, Mother’s Day weekend starts dry, however, there will be hit or miss showers and storms on Mother’s Day itself.

