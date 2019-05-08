



— When it comes to honoring mothers — of all kinds — there’s no room for half-measures. Still looking for ways to celebrate on Mother’s Day? We’ve got you covered.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top mom-approved outings around town, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of Pittsburgh’s best options.

With midday food and drinks galore, there’s a reason brunch is a favorite Mother’s Day tradition. Here are Pittsburgh’s best breakfast and brunch options by the numbers.

1. P&G’s Pamela’s Diner

Topping the list is P&G’s Pamela’s Diner. Located at 3703 Forbes Ave. in Oakland, the breakfast and brunch spot is the highest-rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Pittsburgh, boasting four stars out of 276 reviews on Yelp.

2. Cucina Vitale

Southside Flats’ Cucina Vitale, located at 2516 E. Carson St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian and breakfast and brunch spot 4.5 stars out of 93 reviews.

After brunch, why not treat mom to a top-rated art gallery?

1. Wood Street Galleries

Topping the list is Wood Street Galleries. Located at 601 Wood St. in Downtown, the art gallery is the highest-rated art gallery in Pittsburgh, boasting four stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

2. Randyland

Next up is Central Northside’s Randyland, situated at 1501 Arch St. With five stars out of 96 reviews on Yelp, the eclectic art gallery and outdoor space has proven to be a local favorite.

To top off a lovely Mother’s Day, look no further than the best wine bars in town. Whether it’s red, white or rosé you’re after, these top spots are sure to deliver the goods.

1. The Allegheny Wine Mixer

Topping the list is The Allegheny Wine Mixer. Located at 5326 Butler St. in Upper Lawrenceville, the wine bar is the highest-rated wine bar in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 149 reviews on Yelp.

2. Poulet Bleu

Next up is Lower Lawrenceville’s Poulet Bleu, situated at 3519 Butler St. With 4.5 stars out of 166 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and French spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Colony Café

Strip District’s Colony Café, located at 1125 Penn Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar, which also offers coffee, tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 95 reviews.