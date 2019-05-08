



Statesboro, GA (WGCL) — This was not what a child was expecting after opening a box of Legos.

It certainly shocked the three women from Georgia who bought the toy at a South Carolina consignment shop and discovered the box contained about 3 pounds of methamphetamines worth approximately $40,000 the Statesboro Herald reported.

The women, whose names were being withheld by authorities, bought the box in Charleston and returned to Bulloch County with it, Bulloch County Deputy Jim Riggs told the newspaper.

“They took it and gave it to a young child, who opened the box,” Riggs said.

The women and the owners of the consignment shop are not being prosecuted, Riggs said.

The women contacted the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and turned over the meth, the Herald reported.

Deputies, after an investigation with Drug Enforcement Agency agents, determined the drugs possibly had been mailed to an incorrect address, investigator Jason Borne told the newspaper. Investigators believe the package was unclaimed and returned to the post office, which later sold it at an auction, “sort of like ‘Storage Wars,’” Riggs said.

