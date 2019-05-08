Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making a meal perfect for Mother’s Day!
Baked Challah French Toast Casserole
Ingredients:
- 1 1-pound loaf challah, crust on, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 6 large eggs
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/3 cup light brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided
- 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- Maple syrup, confectioner’s sugar and fresh berries, for serving
Directions:
- Lightly grease a 9 x 13 inch baking dish and layer the challah pieces into the dish.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, heavy cream, brown sugar, vanilla, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Pour the egg mixture over the bread, cover the baking dish with plastic wrap, and let rest in the fridge for at least 2 hours, or up to 1 day.
- When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 375 degrees and remove the dish from the fridge. In a small bowl, stir together the granulated sugar with the remaining 1 teaspoon cinnamon.
- Drizzle the melted butter evenly over the top of the dish, then sprinkle the cinnamon-sugar on top. Bake until puffed and deep golden brown, 35 to 45 minutes.
- Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Divide onto plates and serve with maple syrup, a dusting of confectioner’s sugar, and fresh berries.