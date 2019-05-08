GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Staff members at Rita’s Italian Ice in Greensburg are donating their tips to help the family member of a coworker who was severely injured in a car accident.
In a post to Facebook, Rita’s Italian Ice of Greensburg posted that Cait Tracy, was the family member of an employees at the store, and was the only survivor of an accident that killed two other people.
Westmoreland County authorities say the crash occurred on Baughman Hollow Road in Hempfield Township.
They say the car driven by 33-year-old Marc Delissio, of Penn Township, went off the road, struck multiple trees and then overturned. He died instantly. Delissio’s passenger, 22-year-old Kirstin Kerrigan, of Arona Borough, was taken to Excela Westmoreland’s emergency room, but later died from her injuries.
Employees at Rita’s will be donating all of their tips from May in order to help with medical costs.
Tracy is the mother of two little boys, Ticket and Colton.
State police have not yet released the cause of the accident.