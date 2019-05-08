Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pitt Panthers are adding another guard to the roster for next season.
According to the Post-Gazette’s Panthers beat writer Craig Meyer, Pitt will have the services of junior-college transfer Ryan Murphy in 2019. Murphy comes from New Mexico Junior College. The 6-foot-2 guard made his decision public on twitter Wednesday.
“The journey continues in Pittsburgh time to be a Panther! Can’t wait to play for coach Capel and the rest of his staff. #H2p #Zooera”
Meyer says Murphy will still have two years of eligibility when he arrives at Pitt. He averaged 18.5 points per game, shooting roughly 39 percent from the field and 28 percent from beyond the arc.