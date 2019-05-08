SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A rabid raccoon was found in Scott Township.

The Allegheny County Health Department says someone saw the animal on Spring Valley Road.

Local animal services picked it up and took it to a health department facility, where it tested positive for rabies.

This is the 11th rabid animal reported in Allegheny County so far this year, and the second rabid raccoon reported this week. The health department said Monday that a dead raccoon found in Castle Shannon tested positive for rabies.

The health department has seen eight rabid raccoons, two rabid bats and one rabid cat since January.

Allegheny County residents are advised to avoid stray and wild animals. If residents see any animal that appears to be acting strange or threatening, they should notify their local animal control service, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Pet owners should also make sure their pets are up-to-date with vaccinations.

Anyone who is bitten, scratched or exposed to saliva from a stray or any other animal, they should immediately cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and cal the Allegheny County Health Department at 412-687-2243.