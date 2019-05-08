Filed Under:2019 NFL Deaft, Diontae Johnson, Isaiah Buggs, NFL, NFL Draft, NFL Offseason, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After signing two defensive draft picks yesterday, the Steelers locked in two offensive players Wednesday.

The team announced the signings of Toledo wide receiver Diontae Johnson and Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr.

“We have signed third-round pick Diontae Johnson to a four-year deal.”

“We have signed fourth-round pick Benny Snell Jr. to a four-year contract.”

Pittsburgh now has signed four the team’s 2019 draft picks, with the signings of linebacker Sutton Smith and defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs on Tuesday.

