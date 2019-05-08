STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are looking for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a tattoo artist overnight in Stowe Township.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home on McKinnie Avenue.
Police say the 31-year-old victim was found on the second floor of the home. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
His name has not yet been released.
According to investigators, the victim had just finished giving the suspect a tattoo when the man pulled out a gun and fired shots.
Police say they do not know the suspect’s true identity, but they have released a description.
They say he is a light-skinned black male, standing about 6-feet-1-inch tall and has a thin build. He has sandy-colored hair, green eyes and freckles.
He also has multiple distinguishing tattoos, including one above his left eye that reads “Trinity,” and another behind his right ear of the face of Jesus.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).
Callers can remain anonymous.