By Amy Wadas
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — A message from Bethel Park Police Department Wednesday from Police Chief Timothy O’Connor appeared on the department’s Facebook warning those that have been stealing election signs prior to the school board elections.

“By stealing the election signs, you are not only causing monetary loss to the candidates, but also trespassing on private property and attempting to disrupt the election.”

He also urged residents to have perspective.

“Soon it will be Memorial Day,” the post read. “Many brave service members died to preserve our rights as Americans, including the right to vote.”

Anyone with information can report anonymously at 412-851-2773 or email us them at crimewatch@bethelpark.net.

