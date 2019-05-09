Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to reports, Big Ben will play in the Steel City for at least three more seasons.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports the 37-year-old signal-caller met with Steelers President Art Rooney II before he signed his latest contract extension. Breer says Ben spelled out his future plans with the team and even set the grounds for a potential fourth and final contract with the team.
Big Ben signed a two-year, $68 million extension right before the draft at the end of April.