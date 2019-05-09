  • KDKA TVOn Air

CARRICK (KDKA) — Police are investigating an incident in Carrick.

Officers were sent to East Meyers Street near Concordia Street just before 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

At the scene, one person told officers he was sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle when a minivan pulled up alongside him. Someone in the minivan then allegedly started shooting at him.

Police say he hit the gas pedal in an attempt to get away and crashed into another vehicle, which then crashed into the side of a house.

The male victim was not injured.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older-model gold Dodge minivan.

The investigation is ongoing.

