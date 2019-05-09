



ETNA (KDKA) — The Etna community remains in shock one day after a devastating fire ripped through a large self-storage warehouse, destroying valuable, and in many cases, irreplaceable personal possessions.

KDKA talked to people who say the fire inside the warehouse impacted not only the more than 200 vehicles and the more than a dozen businesses inside, but also the people who live around the area. They say they were without power for hours.

On Thursday morning, drivers were seen taking it slow on Butler Street in Etna so they could check out the damage. People were also stopping and taking pictures.

News photos from the Undercliff Volunteer Fire Department show the devastation from the inside.

Many who either own a vehicle stored inside or work in the warehouse were back out at the facility today wondering if their valuables are now gone.

“I can see the smoke getting thicker, and thicker,” said Shawn Miller, of Labratz Science, Inc.

Miller was in his office in the warehouse when the fire started around 2 p.m. Wednesday. He’s part of a company that travels to different schools for science programs.

RELATED STORIES:

He tells us he has animals inside and is worried about them.

“Couple corn snakes, couple tortoises, bearded dragons, so a lot of different reptiles that are my main concern right now,” said Miller.

Police blocked off the one side of Butler Street because of the damage on the outside of the building and the debris scattered along the sidewalk.

According to the Allegheny County Department of Emergency Services, the fire started on the first floor of the building. A man was working on a motorcycle when it caught fire.

They say though they don’t have an exact number yet, they expect the loss to be in the millions.

Three firefighters were hurt and taken to the hospital for burns and a shortness of breath. All have since been released.

Right now, officials are looking into the problems with the sprinkler system and the fire alarm system.

“I’m just glad everyone got out. That’s the main thing when you look at it. It could’ve probably been worse than what it was,” said Miller.

The fire is under investigation.