PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Police have new information in the investigation into a fatal hit-and-run in Penn Hills.

Fifty-one-year-old Joseph Morris was struck by a vehicle in Penn Hills and dragged more than half a mile around 9:30 p.m. on April 28. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have been searching for the driver, who didn’t stop after the crash. Detectives obtained video surveillance from the area and were able to identify the suspect vehicle.

(Photo Courtesy: Allegheny County Police Department)

Thursday, police said based on pieces of vehicle parts found at the scene of the accident, they have determined the suspect vehicle is likely a 2002 Saturn SL or SL2 sedan. The vehicle is believed to be silver blue in color.

These are example photos of the vehicle police believe the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run was driving.

A $13,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.

Anyone with information on the driver or the hit-and-run vehicle is asked to all the Allegheny County Police tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

