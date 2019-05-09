PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Police have new information in the investigation into a fatal hit-and-run in Penn Hills.
Fifty-one-year-old Joseph Morris was struck by a vehicle in Penn Hills and dragged more than half a mile around 9:30 p.m. on April 28. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RELATED STORIES:
- Family Members Say Man Killed In Unsolved Hit-And-Run Was The ‘Glue’ Holding Family Together
- Police: Victim Dragged Several Blocks In Fatal Hit And Run Accident
- Victim Struck, Dragged In Apparent Hit & Run In Penn Hills
Police have been searching for the driver, who didn’t stop after the crash. Detectives obtained video surveillance from the area and were able to identify the suspect vehicle.
Thursday, police said based on pieces of vehicle parts found at the scene of the accident, they have determined the suspect vehicle is likely a 2002 Saturn SL or SL2 sedan. The vehicle is believed to be silver blue in color.
A $13,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.
Anyone with information on the driver or the hit-and-run vehicle is asked to all the Allegheny County Police tipline at 1-833-255-8477.