



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A young local father is facing several charges after his baby girl was hospitalized with traumatic injuries.

That father was also a volunteer firefighter but has since been suspended.

The mother of the baby girl also told police she was hit by the child’s father while she was pregnant.

The baby girl was brought home from the hospital to a quiet residential street in Plum. Nine days later, the infant suffered two broken legs and abrasions to her face.

The assault happened at the residence of mother and baby back in late February, according to the criminal complaint.

Charged on Tuesday in connection with the infant girl’s traumatic injuries is her father, 24-year-old Joshua Lee Sandusky, of Cheswick.

Sandusky at first told a nurse who visited the infant at home that the baby sustained injuries while he was changing her diaper.

He said the 9-day-old “flipped over on her face” while he was getting another diaper, and that he “held pressure on her chin because she was bleeding.”

Sandusky later changed that story, telling investigators he “kicked the baby over onto her face” while changing her diaper and “then grabbed the infant by her legs and [dragged] her backwards.”

Sandusky was also a firefighter for the past several years with the Murrysville Volunteer Fire Company. He is now suspended according to the department, and if found guilty, would no longer be permitted to work as a firefighter.

According to police documents, Sandusky’s girlfriend and mother of his baby told police he hit her several times including while she was pregnant. One of those times, Sandusky’s girlfriend states in the criminal complaint, he hit her so hard across the face she thought he broke her face.

Sandusky faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 15.

The mother of his child has a filed a protection from abuse. Sandusky has been prohibited contact with her and his little girl for three years.