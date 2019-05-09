  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Feral Cats, Lawrence County, Local TV, New Castle, Pittsburgh News, Rabies

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, a feral cat attacked a person that had been feeding a colony of feral cats located in an enclosure with another cat with kittens.

One person was exposed and has received preventative treatment.

A humane officer was able to capture the cat, euthanize and submit for testing.

Eight domestic cats were potentially exposed at this location and have since been quarantined for 120 days.

Several feral cats that have been exposed cannot be quarantined.

Pennsylvania law requires all dogs and non-feral cats three months and older to be vaccinated against rabies and boosters must be periodically administered to maintain immunity throughout the animal’s life.

