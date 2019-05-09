PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa Jr., Rep. Dan Frankel and Rep. Ed Gainey unveiled a new bill to strengthen hate crime laws.

They introduced their new legislation outside of the Tree of Life Synagogue and were joined by Rabbi Jeffery Myers.

“It saddens me that we have to create legislation against what I call ‘H crimes,'” Rabbi Myers said. “To me, those who espouse the words of ‘H speech,’ which lead to actions and violence such as occurred in the Tree of Life, those people are the ones who are un-American. America was founded as a place where we can all live, work and play together.”

Representative Frankel said the comprehensive legislation includes an expansion of protections for LGBTQ and disabled people; increasing civil and criminal penalties for hate crimes, providing education for those convicted of hate crimes and improve the data for tracking hate crimes.

“An attack on an individual or a group because of who they are, who they love, what they believe or how they pray, victimizes both the immediate target of the crime and the larger community,” said Rep. Frankel. “It’s an attack on these groups’ sense of security and their connection to the world around them. The penalties that these perpetrators suffer should reflect both crimes.”

State Senator Jay Costa said that although they didn’t prefer to do something about hate crimes legislatively, the growth of hate crimes around the state of Pennsylvania have forced their hand to act.

“The fact of the matter is that it’s incumbent upon us to take steps along those lines, largely given what we’ve seen in the increase in hate crimes in this commonwealth and this country,” said Senator Costa.

The legislation would empower the attorney general to have jurisdiction of matters dealing with ethnic intimidation or hate crimes. There is also a requirement for those that commit a hate crime to receive sensitivity training.

“These people need to have an understanding of the impact their actions have on these communities,” Senator Costa said.

From the law enforcement side, the legislation calls for an adjustment on how to identify and report crimes of ethnic intimidation.

“The time is now and I agree we shouldn’t have to legislate it, but we always have to do something if we want behavior to change,” said Rep. Ed Gainey.

Representative Gainey believes this legislation is an effort to bring people in the state together.

“We have an obligation to protect all people at all times,” he said. “We should live free of hate and that’s why these bills are so important. History has proven this; when we come together there’s nothing we can’t change.”

Representative Frankel said there is a great desire among people to take action following the Tree of Life shooting.

“There was a great desire for us to take action,” he said. “Today, this package of bills is that potential action.”

The lawmakers believe they have bipartisan support as they have already spoken with other lawmakers about the package of bills.

“There’s just no way we can do this just as Democrats,” said Rep. Frankel. “It needs to be bipartisan and there’s no reason why it shouldn’t be bipartisan.”