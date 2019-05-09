PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is kicking off Farmers Market season tomorrow as Mayor Bill Peduto, the Pittsburgh Food Policy Council, Just Harvest and other community leaders highlight the Pittsburgh Regional Farmers Market Network.
This event will take place at the Mellon Square Park farmers market in William Penn Place, Downtown.
Those joining the Pittsburgh Regional Farmers Market Network will be listed on a regional website, will be invited to networking events, receive free promotion and get access to a members-only listserv addressing issues in the farmers market community.
The Friday morning event marks the launch of the first season following the release of the study “Strengthening Pittsburgh’s Farmers Markets” which recommended actions to improve area farmers markets. It is also aimed at increasing equitable access to fresh, affordable and culturally appropriate food, promoting healthy eating and supporting regional food producers.
This year will feature a new monthly farmer’s market in Larimer, taking place on the 4th Sunday of each month from June through November between 3:00p.m.-7:00p.m. It will be located adjacent to the Larmier Community Garden and Urban Farm at Larmier Avenue and Carver Street.
The City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events operates seven weekly markets:
- Squirrel Hill, Sundays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (opens May 12)
- East Liberty, Mondays 3 – 7 p.m. (opens May 13)
- South Side, Tuesdays 3 – 7 p.m. (opens May 14)
- Carrick, Wednesdays 3 – 7 p.m. (opens June 19)
- Beechview, Thursdays 3 – 7 p.m. (opens June 20)
- Downtown, Mellon Square, Fridays 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (opens May 10)
- North Side, Fridays, 3 – 7 p.m. (opens May 17)